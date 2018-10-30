‘It is disturbing to say the least:’ Dance party in the street turns violent

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -What started as people dancing in the street at the corner of Allison and Grace, turned into a fight caught on camera early Sunday morning. A man was hit so hard, he was knocked to the ground and taken by ambulance to the hospital.
“It’s kind of mind boggling that we can get to this level when we’ve shared other videos,” said one neighbor. “Maybe not videos of people getting beaten, but videos that should have raised alarm bells from the beginning.”
Neighbors said a nearby restaurant and bar that recently changed hands has been an issue since the beginning of 2018.
“We’re grateful for all the development that’s happened, all the new restaurants that come to the neighborhood, but I’ve never in 20 years of living here, never seen anything like this,” a neighbor said.
They have continued to complain about how loud and rowdy it can get in their street when people park their cars, get out, walk around and dance in the street.
“Noise, trash, disruptive behavior, hit-and-run incidents,” Councilwoman Kim Gray said.
While they say the noise has disturbed their peace in the past, they are appalled to see someone get hurt.
“It is disturbing to say the least,” said Gray. “He was knocked out and severely punched. To assault someone trying to get around the traffic jam they created is the most disturbing thing I have seen in a while.”
Gray said she is working with several agencies on the issue, including code enforcement and police. NBC12 has chosen to not name the restaurant and bar allegedly involved because they have not contacted us back after several attempts to speak to them.
As leaders continue to look into the issues, Gray is hoping that the more people who see the video will be able to identify the men who threw the punches and drove away.
“I would like to see them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Gray said.
