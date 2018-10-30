8 Henrico schools win national program awards

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Eight Henrico County Public Schools have won awards for innovative programs.
The annual National Association of Counties Achievement Awards recognizes county government programs across the nation.
The winners are:
- The Academy at Virginia Randolph’s 100 Men Challenge (Academy at Virginia Randolph)
- Feeding a Need for Real-World Experience (Department of Career and Technical Education, ACE Center at Hermitage)
- “Printing” is More Than Just What You Read (Department of Career and Technical Education, ACE Center at Hermitage)
- Art, Reading, Science and Community: From a Tiny Seed a Garden Grows (Fair Oaks ES)
- Maggie Walker Governor’s School: Remaking an Old-School Application Process (HCPS Operational Technology and Gifted Education departments)
- Spreading Goodwill Through Books (HCPS Library Services Department in conjunction with Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia)
- The Work-Van Project: Students Upgrade Skills and County Vehicles (Department of Career and Technical Education, ACE Center at Highland Springs)
- Video Training for Secure School Testing (HCPS Department of Communications and Public Relations, Human Resources Department, HCPS Office of Testing, the Center for the Arts at Henrico High School and HCPS Department of Legal Services)
The Academy at Virginia Randolph’s 100 Men Challenge was also recognized.
