Forecast: Pleasant October weather, warm and breezy Halloween

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’ll stay dry and pleasant through Thursday evening, with rain likely Friday.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Morning lows in upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Mainly clear skies for trick or treating! Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. Sunset is at 6:12pm. Skies will be DARK by 6:40pm
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and turning breezy with a few showers possible late in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (LATE Rain Chance: 30%)
First Alert to rain and thunderstorm potential Thursday night and Friday.
FRIDAY: Rain likely with embedded thunderstorms possible, especially later in day (depends on timing of front). Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%) Rain expected to be 1/4 to 1/2″
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
Daylight Saving Time ENDS Saturday night. *Fall Back: Clocks go back 1 hour Saturday night*
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
