First Alert Weather Day Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A cold front expected to arrive Friday could bring brief heavy rain and strong thunderstorms to central and southern Virginia.
Friday is an NBC12 First Alert Weather Day for the potential of downpours and gusty winds inside thunderstorms. These storms could slow Friday evening plans, including high school football games. Here’s a look at where we think the front will be late Friday. While the heaviest rain amounts will likely stay West of Richmond, we still could get strong storms.
Right now the thunderstorm threat is most likely on Friday afternoon into Friday evening, but the timing of the cold front’s arrival could change, and the timing of the front will determine when thunderstorms arrive. Strong thunderstorms could bring gusty winds, frequent lightning, and downpours.
Flooding is not likely, but there may be brief downpours as the thunderstorms move over central Virginia.
The damaging wind threat will probably not be widespread either, but there may be a few storms capable of knocking down trees and power lines.
Stay tuned to NBC12 on-air, online, and on the First Alert Weather App for the latest updates on this thunderstorm potential.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.