Eagles trade 3rd-round pick to Lions for Golden Tate
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, right celebrates his 39-yard reception for a touchdown with teammate wide receiver Golden Tate (15) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio) (Rey Del Rio)
By ROB MAADDI | October 30, 2018 at 1:28 PM EST - Updated October 30 at 1:28 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions for a third-round draft pick next year.

Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season. He joins Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews, giving Carson Wentz another target.

Tate wrote on Twitter: "It's been real DETROIT! I'll love ya forever. Philly Philly let's get it!!"

The 30-year-old Tate averaged 93 catches, 1,056 yards receiving and five TDs the past four seasons in Detroit. He went to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season. Tate spent his first four seasons with Seattle.

The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles are 4-4 and have a bye this week.

