Bus driver no longer employed by Chesterfield Schools after crash

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield school officials confirm the bus driver behind the wheel during Monday’s accident is no longer an employee with the county.
“When school buses start going off the road then that’s something they need to think about,” Ed Stoots said.
Those living along Otterdale Road in Chesterfield are speaking out about the dangers of the road.
This comes after a Chesterfield County School bus with students ran off the road, into a ditch and stopped at a tree.
“They were elementary students six and under,” Stoots said
Stoots said he heard the crash.
“I wasn’t aware something had happened until the rescue guys came in and that’s what brought my attention to it,” Stoots said.
Parents said the bus was coming from Grange Hall Elementary School.
Chesterfield School officials were on scene Monday after the accident.
“Bus driver she seemed settled. She was upset naturally. She was upset about the children for sure,” Stoots said.
Two students on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, they are expected to be OK.
This isn’t the first bus accident on this stretch of road.
“It needs to be widened and these ditches filled up,” Stoots said.
The 77-year-old has lived in his home for 40 years and Stoots said between the ditches and curves, it’s accident central.
“We had a friend of ours, about 10 years ago, who was killed feet from where I’m standing from a head on collision," Stoots said.
New subdivisions are also creating a problem.
“The traffic you wouldn’t believe. Anywhere from 3:30- 6:30 at night. It’s just like Broad Street. It’s just one vehicle after another,” Stoots said.
As investigators continue to search for what caused the crash, residents hope county officials hear their cries.
“Ya’ll get together and do something about this road," Stoots said.
No word if the bus driver will face any charges.
