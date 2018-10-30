Attorney General, Richmond police release results of anti-violence campaign

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring and members of the Richmond Police Department released results Tuesday of the anti-violence campaign “Respect Richmond.”
The campaign, which first launched in September 2017, uses “innovative anti-violence and anti-retaliation marketing and advertising strategies focused on priority neighborhoods," the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.
The campaign sends targeted messages to Richmonders through social media. Videos and ads aim to diffuse violence before it happens. Police say conflicts that lead to gun violence can often spur on social media.
Data from the campaign shows that “violent crimes were down across the city compared to the year before, particularly in priority neighborhoods that were a focus of the campaign.”
Neighborhoods that were part of the campaign saw a:
- 50 percent decrease in homicides
- 41 percent decrease in robbery with a firearm
- 100 percent decrease in robbery victims shot
- 31 percent decrease in aggravated assault
- 34 percent decrease in aggravated assault with a firearm
- 57 percent decrease in aggravated assault victims shot
- 30 percent decrease in total violent crimes
- Creighton Court saw a 100 percent decrease in homicides and a 55 percent decrease in total violent crimes.
- Fairfield Court did not have any homicides during the campaign and had an 80 percent decrease in aggravated assault and a 50 percent decrease in total violent crimes.
- Gilpin Court had a 100 percent decrease in both homicides and robbery with a firearm as well as a 75 percent decrease in aggravated assault victims who had been shot.
- Whitcomb Court saw a 100 percent decrease in robbery victims who were shot and a 20 percent decrease in total violent crimes.
