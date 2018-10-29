3 things to know for Oct. 29: Vigil for shooting victims, Boston wins World Series, Richmond good for restaurateurs

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As we kick off a new work week, here are three things to know as you get ready to start your day.
The Red Sox are World Series champions. The championship caps a dominant season and now gives what was a one-time long-suffering fan base is fourth title in 15 years and ties the franchise for the third-most championships in Major League Baseball history.
Following a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, a night of unity is scheduled in Richmond for Tuesday night to honor the victims, one of whom was 97 years old.
Richmond has plenty of notable and interesting places to eat. It’s no wonder then that the city was ranked No. 9 on the list of best places to open a restaurant. If you have a good concept idea – that isn’t already in use (good luck) – you’re in a great place to try it out.
After some cool days, we’re warming back up this week with some daily highs expected to reach the 70s.
Monday, Oct. 29 – National Cat Day
Charlie just wants someone to look at with those big, beautiful eyes of his.
