3 things to know for Oct. 29: Vigil for shooting victims, Boston wins World Series, Richmond good for restaurateurs

A look at the fall colors down Monument Avenue in Richmond.
By Brian Tynes | October 29, 2018 at 5:48 AM EST - Updated October 29 at 5:48 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As we kick off a new work week, here are three things to know as you get ready to start your day.

Boston on top

The Red Sox are World Series champions. The championship caps a dominant season and now gives what was a one-time long-suffering fan base is fourth title in 15 years and ties the franchise for the third-most championships in Major League Baseball history.

Ian Kinsler is the 4th member of Canyon del Oro High School's 1997 state baseball championship team to play on a winning World Series championship team
Honoring victims

Following a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, a night of unity is scheduled in Richmond for Tuesday night to honor the victims, one of whom was 97 years old.

A vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Foodie paradise

Richmond has plenty of notable and interesting places to eat. It’s no wonder then that the city was ranked No. 9 on the list of best places to open a restaurant. If you have a good concept idea – that isn’t already in use (good luck) – you’re in a great place to try it out.

James River in Richmond, VA.
What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Weather

After some cool days, we’re warming back up this week with some daily highs expected to reach the 70s.

Temperatures warming back up for Halloween

What day is it?

Monday, Oct. 29 – National Cat Day

