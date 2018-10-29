State estimates it can cut 1,200 regulations between two departments

Two state agencies serving as a pilot for a push to slash state regulations have almost 5,000 discretionary regulations on the books.
More than 1,200 of them have been identified for elimination by 2021, Virginia Mercury reports.
A bill passed during the last General Assembly session is aimed at getting the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation and the Department of Criminal Justice Services to reduce the number of regulations by 25 percent.
DPOR regulates certain professions and oversees 18 regulatory programs in the state. DCJS makes statewide criminal justice decisions, establishes minimum standards for local law enforcement agencies and licenses the private security industry in the state.
Cutting 25 percent of the departments’ regulations means losing 1,237 of the 4,947 discretionary regulations — those not required by state or federal law — a news release from Speaker of the House Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, said.
“When we set out to craft this legislation we hoped to eliminate some of the burdens facing entrepreneurs and small businesses,” Cox said a statement.
“I am confident that at the completion of this pilot program we will have not only improved our regulatory climate but we will have laid the groundwork for similar cuts to be made across other departments.”
The departments will publish the regulations mentioned in the report for citizens to view and analyze, said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne, who is overseeing the project.
“Overall, I believe the progress to date shows that we have ample opportunity to improve the regulatory climate in the commonwealth,” he wrote.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.