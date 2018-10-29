School bus involved in 6 vehicle crash; 3 injured

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - No students were on board a Hanover County school bus that was involved in a six vehicle crash on Monday.
Around 2:44 p.m. officers were called to a crash near the VA Center Parkway and Brook Road.
There were no children or staff members on the bus, which was coming back from having repairs done in Henrico County.
Three adults were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Northbound Route 1 is closed in that area.
There is no word on any charges.
