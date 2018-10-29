Richmond Jewish Community hosts unity night to honor Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

A vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Tamia Mallory | October 28, 2018 at 8:56 PM EST - Updated October 28 at 8:56 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Jewish Community is inviting Richmond residents to join together in unity and support for those affected by the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

The night of unity will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Weinstein JCC located at 5403 Monument Avenue in Richmond.

The service will allow attendees to express sorrow, share condolence and find comfort in the bonds of community.

There will be limited parking and seating. Guests are encouraged to carpool and bring their own chair.

