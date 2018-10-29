No one injured in wrong-way crash on I-295

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - No one was injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-295 Monday morning.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 4:45 a.m. near Airport Drive.
A vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes hit another vehicle and veered into the woods.
One vehicle was towed, but there were no injuries and neither driver had to be transported to the hospital.
VSP said alcohol and drugs are not considered factors. The cause of crash is under investigation.
