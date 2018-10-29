The next big thing in pastured livestock: Commercial rabbit production

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia State University Small Farm Outreach Program will host an educational workshop, Pastured Raised Commercial Production.
Guests will receive practical information about Virginia laws for processing and selling rabbit meat.
Information will be shared on barn, cage and processing unit construction and information about which rabbit species are best suited for meat.
Participants will also learn how rabbit production can become part of a nutrient management plan to efficiently manage waste as a cost-effective, organic soil amendment in the garden and on the farm.
“Through our programs we aim to educate small-scale and limited-resource farmers about different revenue-generating opportunities,” said SFOP Director William Crutchfield. “Rabbit production provides a meat product for revenue while simultaneously allowing producers to reduce the cost of fertilizer and other soil amendments.”
Rabbits have been called ‘the next big thing in pastured livestock.’
The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at VSU Randolph Farm Pavilion at 4415 River Road in Petersburg.
The workshop is free and open to the public.
To register, click here.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.