Mountain birds on "escalator to extinction" as planet warms

This 2017 photo provided by Graham Montgomery shows a scarlet-breasted fruiteater in the Cerro de Pantiacolla mountain in Peru. The high-elevation species found on the eastern slope of the Andes lives only near the top of the mountain (above 1300 meters). “Another decade or so of warming will likely lead to the local extinction of this species on the Cerro de Pantiacolla,” said biologist Benjamin Freeman, lead author of a new study on mountaintop extinctions published Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. (Graham Montgomery via AP) (AP)