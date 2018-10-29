Meet the candidates: Cockburn, Riggleman battle for 5th District seat

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 29, 2018 at 10:20 AM EST - Updated October 29 at 10:54 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Democrat Leslie Cockburn and Republican Denver Riggleman are battling for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in the 5th District being vacated by Rep. Thomas Garrett.

The 5th District stretches north to south in the central part of Virginia and includes the cities of Danville and Charlottesville as well as counties such as Brunswick, Buckingham, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Prince Edward.

Get to know each of the candidates in the interviews below.

LESLIE COCKBURN

Meet Leslie Cockburn, 5th District candidate

DENVER RIGGLEMAN

Meet Denver Riggleman, 5th District candidate

