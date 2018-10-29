Man hides on roof of Five Guys after crashing into 10 vehicles in parking lot

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A man was arrested after crashing into 10 vehicles in a parking lot and hiding from deputies on the roof of a Five Guys in Stafford County.
Deputies were called out just before 10 a.m. on Monday to the report of multiple vehicle accidents in the area of the Bank of America at the Stafford Marketplace.
Deputies said James Edward Baumann, 37, was driving a pick-up truck hauling a trailer with another pick-up truck and crashed into 10 vehicles, four of which were occupied.
Both of the pick-up trucks were stolen, and four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies said Baumann was intoxicated and scaled a metal pipe on the side of the building and climbed onto the Roof of Five Guys and hid in the air conditioning unit.
Baumann was found by deputies and arrested.
Baumann had outstanding warrants in Stafford, Prince William and Spotsylvania counties.
He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
