Local synagogues to increase security after mass shooting

“There has been a historic spike in antisemitic incidents around the country since January, 2017,” Knopf said. “Among the things that have changed in the past couple of years first, guns are more prevalent and more easily accessed. Dangerous people who want to get a hold of dangerous weapons have more capacity to do so and no amount of security procedures that we adopt is going to change that fact. Somebody who intends to do harm and is bent on doing harm and has access to the weapons to do harm, our security procedures are going to pail in comparison. Second, we have a political climate now in which at high-level people with hateful ideologies feel emboldened, feel like they’ve been given license to express, publicize, act on their hateful ideologies and there is not enough forceful condemnation of people with racial and religious animosity in our country."