Lifetime dog licenses to begin Nov. 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Starting Thursday, Nov. 1, annual renewals for dog licenses will no longer be required in Chesterfield.
The county is offering lifetime licenses for $10 at the county Treasurer’s Office, animal shelter and at several local businesses.
“Owners are required to purchase the mandatory license no later than 30 days after the dog turns 4 months old, or no later than 30 days after the owner acquires a dog 4 months or older,” the county said in a news release. “Licenses are not transferable to a new owner.”
The county says a failure to purchase a license is a Class IV misdemeanor and carries up to a $250 fine.
