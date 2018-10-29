‘He deserves it’: Prince George native Jackie Bradley, Jr. now a World Series Champion

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - The World Series Championship for the Boston Red Sox is hitting close to home for some people in central Virginia because of Prince George native Jackie Bradley, Jr.
The former Royals baseball player is now a World Series Champion after the Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 Sunday night.
"I texted him this morning and told him how much he deserved it,” said Bradley’s former high school coach Mickey Roberts. “It's a really big honor for the County, for Jackie Bradley and for everyone that's been associated with him."
It's been several years since Bradley played on the Royals’ baseball field, but the players who are there now are reminded of his determination to get where he is today; now a World Series Champion.
“He’s one of these guys who works extremely hard,” Roberts said. “He had the work ethic in high school and in college and now in pro baseball. For him to get to this level is great.”
"I’m just happy for Jackie because he’s worked so hard to get to this point,” said Jackie Bradley, Sr., his father.
Bradley Sr. is a GRTC bus operator. The transportation company posted to Facebook last week congratulating his son on making it to the World Series.
The Red Sox won 108 regular season games; 119 including the post-season.
Bradley's father was in the stands throughout the World Series and in LA Sunday night when they won the big one.
“I just embraced him and hugged him and [he] said dad we did it,” he said.
“It’s a big moment whether you’re a Sox fan or a Prince George County resident,” said Rob Eley, Athletic Coordinator for Prince George Parks & Recreation. “You gotta have a bit of pride for Jackie today.”
Heading into the World Series Bradley was named ALCS MVP for his 9 RBI’s against the Houston Astros; hitting a grand slam in Game 3.
Against the Dodgers one of Bradley’s more impressive plays was also in Game 3, tying it up 1-1 in the top of the 8th with a homer.
“I was so ecstatic,” Bradley Sr. said. “Oh, you should have seen me running down the aisle. I was yelling he did it, he did it!”
While the Sox dropped that game in the 18th inning, going down in history as the longest World Series game ever, locals said Bradley’s determination and clutch performance is an inspiration.
“There’s never a give up in his mindset, and that goes with his work ethic,” Eley said.
The Red Sox are scheduled to take part in the city’s championship parade Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Boston.
Locals hope Bradley will return home soon to celebrate the World Series win as well.
