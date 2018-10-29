Former Petersburg treasurer charged with embezzlement in Georgia

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The former treasurer for Petersburg has been charged with embezzlement in Georgia.
Kevin Brown was is being held at the Cobb County Jail without bond on an embezzlement charge, according to sources.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirms it conducted the arrest at the request of Virginia State Police’s assistance.
In 2017, a forensic audit alleged the former Petersburg treasurer stole cash and waived customer fees. The FBI was even asked to get involved.
The audit suggests Brown admitted to stealing more than $2,300 from the city’s petty cash fund. Auditors say Brown also waived tax penalties, interest fees, and sometimes even the principal on customer’s tax payments, leading them to believe tens of thousands of dollars may have been misappropriated.
Auditors say this practice allowed the treasurer to conceal what he was doing from city records. The report says Brown admitted doing this knowing it was a violation of state law but said he denied misappropriating any funds other than the petty cash.
