Forecast: Dry and pleasant, watching late-week rain

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Halloween week looks decent, with another soaking rain expected by Friday. But for Trick-or-Treaters, the weather will cooperate.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. Winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Mainly clear skies for trick or treating! Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. Sunset is at 6:12pm. Skies will be DARK by 6:40pm
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and turning breezy with a few showers possible late in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (LATE Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Rain likely, especially in the morning and midday. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. We’re not convinced Saturday will be dry, and we’ll keep watching.
Daylight Saving Time ENDS Saturday night. *Fall Back: Don’t forget to turn your clocks back 1 hour before you go to bed!*
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.