Data recorder recovered from Leicester owner's helicopter

FILE - In this May 16, 2016, file photo, Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha applaud fans at Victoria Park, Leicester, England, during their victory parade to celebrate winning the English Premier league title in Leicester, England. Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Srivaddhanaprabha, who died when his helicopter crashed in a parking lot next to the soccer club's stadium, was known to fans as a smiling, benevolent man who gave away free beers and hot dogs on his birthday and brought the club its fairytale English Premier League title in 2016. He was 60.(AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File) (AP)