2018 already a top ten precipitation year for Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It just won’t stop.
After ANOTHER soaking rain Friday (1.88″) into Saturday (0.24″) the impressive precipitation total for 2018 in Richmond continues to climb. We’re now at 54.63″ which puts us into the top 10 years for precipitation. 1886 has been knocked off the list.
On our current pace, we’d end up with 66″ of rain which would put us at number 2 all time, sitting behind the seemingly untouchable 72.02″ from way back in 1889.
And we aren’t alone. The list below is growing and it’s topped by Wilmington at more than 89″. That total went through the roof courtesy of Florence.
IT’S ONLY OCTOBER 29. There are 2 full months to go.
