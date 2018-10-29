Chesterfield school bus crashes with students on board

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Crews are responding after a Chesterfield school bus crashed with students on board Monday afternoon.
Officials said the bus was the only vehicle involved and it went off the side of the road of Otterdale Road.
Chesterfield fire officials said they are checking out a number of students, but it appears that there are no injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.
It is unclear how many students were on the bus, but they were elementary school aged.
The bus is still stuck and will need to be towed.
No additional details were immediately available.
