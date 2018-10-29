Chesterfield school bus crashes with students on board; 2 injured

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Two students were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a school bus crash in Chesterfield.
Officials said the bus was the only vehicle involved and it went off the side of the road of Otterdale Road.
Chesterfield fire officials said two students were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is unclear how many students were on the bus, but they were elementary school aged.
The bus is still stuck and will need to be towed.
No additional details were immediately available.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.