Brat, Spanberger in statistical tie a week out from election

(WWBT) - The race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District is a dead heat.
The latest poll from the Wason Center for Public Policy shows Democratic challengers Abigail Spanberger with a one-point lead, among likely voters.
Spanberger leads Republican incumbent Dave Brat 46 percent to 45 percent in the poll released Monday. Among the most committed voters, Spanberger’s lead jumps to 48 percent to 45 percent, which is still within the margin of error.
Libertarian candidate Joseph Walton is polling at 4 percent, and 3 percent of those surveyed are undecided.
By comparison, incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine leads Republican challenger Corey Stewart 48 percent to 43 percent among 7th District voters, according to the survey.
The poll shows Brat is hurt by a lag in enthusiasm and the unpopularity of President Donald Trump.
Just 47 percent of 7th District voters say they approve of Trump’s job performance compared to 51 percent who disapprove.
The difference in enthusiasm is even larger. Republicans reported 62 percent are “very enthusiastic” compared to 78 percent of Democrats.
Republicans are also less committed to Brat that Democrats are to Spanberger the poll shows. Spanberger is supported by 96 percent of Democrats to Brat’s 89 percent support among Republicnas. Brat, however, leads among independents 46 percent to 38 percent for Spanberger.
The survey was based on interviews with 871 registered voters who have voted in at least two of the last four elections or are new to the Virginia in 2017.
The survey has a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percent.
