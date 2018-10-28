Resident: Underground alley leak is unsafe for drivers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - “Without the rain it’s flooded,” George Lough said.
Rain or shine, George Lough says the alleyway behind his home on West Grace Street in Richmond is constantly flooded.
“This is like a stream,” Lough said.
Lough believes it stems from an underground leak.
In fact, you can see a constant flow in the water.
“There’s another leak in the alley that’s been going on for over a year and it’s tore the alley up making it unsafe for drivers to drive,” Lough said.
It didn’t take long for us to see the problem. Cars are steadily going in and out.
“It was this deep yesterday because the water has to go against the wall,” Lough said.
Lough says there have been dozens of complaints to the city but so far, all talk and no action.
“There’s a work order in, there’s a work order in. That’s becoming like a broken record,” Lough said.
Without the action, several cars have already paid the price.
“There have been three cars within the last week where their tires have gotten popped from coming through this alley,” Lough said.
As residents hope for answers, Lough wants the city to stick with their commitment to fixing the problem.
“If you say you’re going to do something then do it,” Lough said.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.