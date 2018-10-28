Report: Richmond in top 10 places to open restaurant

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - According to a report by LendingTree, Richmond is in the top 10 of the most promising places to open a restaurant.
When considering how a city makes the list, the study looked at the average estimated annual revenue, estimated payroll costs per employee, the number of restaurants per 100,000 households with incomes of $50,000 or more, and the number of restaurants per 100,000 residents aged 35-54.
Richmond came in at ninth on the list with a final score of 69.1.
The lowest ranking cities were New York, San Francisco and New Orleans.
