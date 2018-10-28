$750 million Powerball numbers announced

After no one won Wednesday night’s drawing, the jackpot climbed to $750 million. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Tamia Mallory | October 27, 2018 at 10:13 PM EST - Updated October 27 at 10:13 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Powerball jackpot has continued to grow over the past few weeks.

The winning Powerball numbers are 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27 with a red Powerball of 4.

The jackpot will go back down to $40 million if someone wins the prize.

However, matching all five white balls without the red Powerball will still make you a millionaire.

Matching four white balls and the red Powerball will allow you to earn $50,000.

