$750 million Powerball numbers announced

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Powerball jackpot has continued to grow over the past few weeks.
The winning Powerball numbers are 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27 with a red Powerball of 4.
After no one won Wednesday night’s drawing, the jackpot climbed to $750 million.
The jackpot will go back down to $40 million if someone wins the prize.
However, matching all five white balls without the red Powerball will still make you a millionaire.
Matching four white balls and the red Powerball will allow you to earn $50,000.
