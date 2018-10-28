Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Hopefully you enjoyed your weekend and have gotten into the Halloween spirit since it’s not going to be just a bunch of Hocus Pocus!
There is a saying that you are never too old to start something new. And the saying is true because a 91-year-old Richmond World War II veteran has authored his first book. It is a story of adventure and mystery that finds two Richmond friends in what appears to be a World War II time warp.
These adorable pups tried their best, but they didn’t make the cut to join Richmond Police Department’s K-9 force. But the GOOD NEWS is that the puppies were all adopted into loving homes by members of the department.
Saxon Shoes kicked off their 26th Annual ‘Saxon Shoes for the Needy’ collection this week to benefit the Salvation Army. Donations are being accepted now through Dec. 24, 2018 at Saxon Shoes in Richmond at Short Pump Town Center and in Fredericksburg at The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre.
A King William woman is $1 million richer after playing the lottery in the historic $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Congrats, Kelley Brooks!
With Halloween quickly approaching, you still a few days to carve a pumpkin if you haven’t already! And these FREE designs are sure to make your house stand out!
Alright, Harry Potter fans, this one is for you! Carytown Cupcake has brought back its Cary Potter theme for its fourth year with 10 wizardly flavors you NEED to try! Snag them before they’re gone on Nov. 4.
A California woman and her dog are back on dry land after a good Samaritan rescued them from a frigid river. Thank goodness he heard her yelling and was able to save them in time!
This little guy seems to be enjoying the fall weather and pumpkin patch! Thanks, Jardalmom for sharing this adorable picture of Jackson!
It looks like we will be seeing sun and warmer weather this week, but the best part is the weather for Halloween!
“Magic is really very simple, all you’ve got to do is want something and then let yourself have it.” - Aggie Cromwell, “Halloweentown”
Have a Happy Halloween!
