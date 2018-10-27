Woman from King William County wins $1 million in historic Mega Millions drawing

KING WILLIAM, VA (WWBT) - Kelley Brooks, of King William, won $1 million from the historic $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing on Oct. 23.
After receiving a text from her husband reminding her not to forget to pick up a ticket, the woman went to Chill Stop in the 5000 block of Richmond Tappahannock Highway in Aylett.
She allowed the computer to select her numbers using Easy Pick.
Her husband, Larry, called her the next morning tell her she had won.
Brooks' ticket matched the first five numbers, only missing the Mega Ball number. She won $1 million.
“I was shaking!” she said. “I couldn’t believe it!”
Today, the couple picked up their check from the Virginia Lottery.
Chill Stop also received $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.
“I still feel the same way,” she said. “I’m going to be the same person.”
