Saxon Shoes gives back to the Salvation Army with annual shoe drive

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, Saxon Shoes kicked off their 26th Annual ‘Saxon Shoes for the Needy’ collection to benefit the Salvation Army.
The collected shoes will be presented to the Salvation Army Adult Rehab Center in Richmond and the Salvation Army in Fredericksburg.
Saxon Shoes President Gary Weiner says “It’s amazing to think we are in our 26th year of collecting Shoes for the Needy at Saxon. Last year’s program having collected nearly 6,000 pairs of shoes was fantastic and we hope to do even more this year. This year, with the devastating flooding occurring with our neighbors to the south, we are grateful to be able to help the Richmond Salvation Army Adult Rehab Center and Fredericksburg Salvation Army and enable them to do the work they do. We look forward to seeing the many donors come through our doors and working with all of the great community partners that take the time to coordinate their own group collections for the program. All we can say is thank you!”
Groups or organizations wishing to participate can register online and have the option to receive public recognition by Saxon, as well as promotional materials to help with their collection.
Donations are being accepted now through Dec. 24, 2018 at Saxon Shoes in Richmond at Short Pump Town Center and in Fredericksburg at The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre.
For more information, e-mail shoesfortheneedy@saxonshoes.com
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.