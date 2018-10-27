Saxon Shoes gives back to the Salvation Army with annual shoe drive

Saxon Shoes President Gary Weiner says “It’s amazing to think we are in our 26th year of collecting Shoes for the Needy at Saxon. Last year’s program having collected nearly 6,000 pairs of shoes was fantastic and we hope to do even more this year. This year, with the devastating flooding occurring with our neighbors to the south, we are grateful to be able to help the Richmond Salvation Army Adult Rehab Center and Fredericksburg Salvation Army and enable them to do the work they do. We look forward to seeing the many donors come through our doors and working with all of the great community partners that take the time to coordinate their own group collections for the program. All we can say is thank you!”