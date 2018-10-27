Police confirm multiple casualties, injuries in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH (RNN) - One suspect is in custody after police responded to an active shooter situation near Squirrel Hill near Shady and Wilkins avenues in Pittsburgh.
CNN affiliate KDKA said a white male is in custody.
The incident occurred near the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Police said three officers have been shot but would not confirm the number of casualties.
Police are urging people to lock their doors and stay in their homes.
The synagogue is located in predominantly Jewish neighborhood.
The synagogue was in service, police said.
Shabbat morning services were scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the synagogue’s website.
Pittsburgh Public Safety reported the incident around 10:20 a.m.
It is unclear at this time if a shooter or shooters have been found.
Local media reported a large police presence in the area.
Carnegie Mellon University was reportedly on lockdown, with students receiving texts telling them to stay inside.
