Man fighting for life following shooting in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 27, 2018 at 3:59 PM EST - Updated October 27 at 4:06 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, Richmond police responded to reports of a person shot at the intersection of Harwood St. and Minefee St. at approximately 2:53 p.m.

When units arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are on scene investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

