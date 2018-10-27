Man fighting for life following shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, Richmond police responded to reports of a person shot at the intersection of Harwood St. and Minefee St. at approximately 2:53 p.m.
When units arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are on scene investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
