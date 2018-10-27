Local Jewish community speaks out after violence in Pittsburgh

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -“Not again, it happened again,” Daniel Staffenberg said.
Staffenberg is the CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond.
Reactions are pouring in from all over the country after a gunman opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
“Our entire Richmond Jewish community is hurting today, we are pretty devastated,” Staffenberg said.
Staffenburg says attacks like this happen way too often.
The shooting took place Saturday morning during a sacred time for the Jewish community.
“Especially during our Shabbat services, one of our most holy times during the week and a time for rest," Staffenberg said.
Staffenberg has friends in the Pittsburgh community. He says his heart is full.
“Events like this should not happen anywhere, at anytime or any place,” Staffenberg said.
Staffenberg says there are security measures and partnerships making sure worshipers remain safe and secure.
“Places of worship should remain just that: safe gathering places,” Staffenberg said.
Leaders are saying now is the time to come together.
“I think it’s also a time to reach into each other, be there for each and remember how strong of a community we are,” Staffenberg said.
The road might be rough, but Staffenburg says they are there to support.
“Difficult days are ahead in Pittsburgh and all of us will be ready to provide whatever they need,” Staffenberg said.
