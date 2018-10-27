2 injured, 1 critically, in apartment fire

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) - Two people suffered burn injuries after an apartment fire in Colonial Heights.
Colonial Heights Fire and EMS, along with Chesterfield, were called to 1214 Boulevard just before 11 a.m. Saturday for an apartment fire.
When crews arrived, there were two burn victims outside. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition while the other was treated at the scene.
Firefighters said there had been a flash fire inside one of the apartments where the unit was being remodeled, including new flooring. It appears gasoline was being used as a floor stripper and an electrical spark inside the apartment ignited the gasoline vapors, officials say.
The property was turned back over to the owner.
Other apartments did lose power and water during the fire and is being attempted to be restored.
Officials estimate that there are $5,000 in damages.
