High school football scores- October 26

High school football scores- October 26
By Marc Davis | October 26, 2018 at 9:58 PM EST - Updated October 26 at 9:58 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Glen Allen pulled away from Deep Run in the second half to win our On the Sidelines Game of the Week, 34-14, to headline Friday’s action.

Glen Allen 34, Deep Run 14

Varina 35, Atlee 0

Mills Godwin 23, Douglas Freeman 0

Manchester 70, Hermitage 0

Petersburg 22, Meadowbrook 0

Henrico 61, Lee-Davis 6

James River 12, Cosby 6 (OT)

Hanover 24, Armstrong 0

Benedictine 34, Avalon 27

Courtland 56, Caroline 16

Amelia 46, Nottoway 0

King William 16, West Point 6

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.