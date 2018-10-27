High school football scores- October 26

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Glen Allen pulled away from Deep Run in the second half to win our On the Sidelines Game of the Week, 34-14, to headline Friday’s action.
Glen Allen 34, Deep Run 14
Varina 35, Atlee 0
Mills Godwin 23, Douglas Freeman 0
Manchester 70, Hermitage 0
Petersburg 22, Meadowbrook 0
Henrico 61, Lee-Davis 6
James River 12, Cosby 6 (OT)
Hanover 24, Armstrong 0
Benedictine 34, Avalon 27
Courtland 56, Caroline 16
Amelia 46, Nottoway 0
King William 16, West Point 6
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.