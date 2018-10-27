6,000 Endangered Species Condoms set to be distributed on Halloween

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Center for Biological Diversity is releasing 6,000 free Endangered Species Condoms on Halloween to address the effects of unchecked human population growth on wildlife.
The condoms will be distributed in six cities across the country, including Richmond.
The brightly-colored condom packages feature species threatened by wildlife accompanied by clever slogans such as ‘Wrap with care, save the polar bear’ and ‘Before it gets any hotter... remember the sea otter.’
“It’s terrifying how quickly human activity is pushing species to the brink,” said Sarah Baillie, Endangered Species Condoms coordinator at the Center. “Slowing population growth is vital to prevent the loss of more endangered species. The Endangered Species Condoms help people make the connection between safe sex and saving wildlife.”
Volunteers will be distributing the condoms at Halloween-themed parades, concerts and parties in Maquoketa, Iowa, Sumner, Maine, Richmond, Virginia, Flagstaff, Arizona, Baltimore, Maryland and San Francisco, California.
The Center is also urging citizens to dress up as their favorite wildlife this Halloween to push conversation on endangered species forward. The Center wants the costumes to be shared on social media using the hashtag #WrapYourHalloWeenie.
The Center’s population and sustainability program uses creative media to promote a range of common-sense solutions like access to family planning and reproductive health services, as well as education, opportunity and equal rights for women and girls.
