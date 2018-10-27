Campbell County sheriffs seek suspect for possession of a firearm on school property

CAMPBELL, VA (WWBT) - On Friday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer at Rustburg Middle School received reports of two suspicious subjects on the football field behind the school.
When the SRO responded to the scene, the subjects fled by foot into the wooded area near the field.
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office dispatched additional officers who found an individual.
The individual told officers that he was running away from Joshua William Jewell, who was reportedly chasing him with a firearm.
Rustburg Middle School was then placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Warrants have been obtained for Jewell for possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Jewell.
Anyone with any information on Jewell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.
