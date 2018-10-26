Woman heads to jail after emebezzling over $100K from local business

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) - Today, Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire announced that Karen D. Miller, 48, has been found guilty of four felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. The jury also recommended a five-year sentence and $7,500 in fines.
In October 2011, Wood Fuels Virginia employees realized there were several payments made to fake companies. The Louisa timber business conducted a full investigation and found that Miller was the constant link to the companies.
Miller created multiple fraudulent transactions over the span of two years, resulting in over $100,000 from Wood Fuels Virginia to two shell companies she created.
According to a witness, the losses Wood Fuels Virginia experienced from Miller’s transactions led to the business closing.
Deputy Commonwealth Attorney’s Bob Wood says the jury’s verdict is a victory for all people of Louisa County.
“The actions of the defendant resulted in money being taken out of the hands of hard working citizens and put into the pocket of a criminal. The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office have kept Miller in our sights for the past seven years to ensure that justice was served,” said Wood.
“This truly was a crime that affected many within our community, and we’re lucky to live in a county where people look out for one another and band together to see that criminals are brought to justice,” said McGuire, who commended the dedication of Sergeant Detective Mark Stanton. Stanton stuck with the case over the years.
Miller will be formally sentenced on Jan. 9, 2019.
