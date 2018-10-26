Want to name a rescue kitten? Here’s your chance

Think you can come up with a better name that Oatmeal Cream Pie? Henrico Humane Society will let you try.
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Have a good name for an animal but no animal to give it to?

Henrico Humane Society will let anyone who donates $200 or more the opportunity name a future cat or kitten.

The shelter has some pretty good names of animals available for adoption now like Stephen King, Little-Little, Moo and Oatmeal Cream Pie. Those may be hard to top.

Donations to the shelter can be made online.

Henrico Humane Society posted that it costs $182 plus an additional $10 per month to for the medical treatment and vaccines of each cat or kitten taken in, which is not recovered by adoption fees.

