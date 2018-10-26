Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 26

By Brian Tynes | October 26, 2018 at 5:48 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 5:48 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - This Friday morning comes with two overnight breaking stories.

  • A highway worker was struck on Powhite Parkway in a hit-and-run. Police are looking for a dark colored sedan.
  • A woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Drewry Street in Richmond. Police have not released any information about a potential suspect.

Disturbing details

RACC is investigating after it received information about a man “waterboarding” his dog at a Richmond dog park. A witness said the man responded to his dog chewing on something it shouldn’t have by grabbing its neck, throwing it to the ground and shoving a water hose down the dog’s throat.

A Church Hill woman claims man "waterboarded" his Doberman while at the dog park Wednesday (Source: Laura Ortiz)
Bomb-maker investigation

After 10 bombs have been found sent to high-profile political figures, authorities are looking for whomever is responsible. The investigation is focused on a postal facility in Opa-locka, FL. More devices could still surface in the coming days.

Border battle

As a migrant caravan makes its way north through Mexico, President Donald Trump has criticized the gathering and blamed it on Democrats. Now, federal troops are being sent to the border to help with security. Trump has vowed to not let the migrants cross the border.

The U.S. is expected to send troops to the border as part of a plan to prevent a migrant caravan from entering the country.
Here comes the rain

The nor-easter we’ve been expected will arrive today. Here’s what that means.

Friday morning forecast

Better go get yours

Friday, Oct. 26 – National Pumpkin Day

What’s Trending

Oreo is making all your holiday dreams come true. They’ve got Peppermint Bark Oreos and every child’s dream of ‘Most Stuf’ Oreos. Why it’s taken this long to get even more creme in an Oreo is a mystery.

Oreo releasing 'Most Stuf' cookie

Adoptable Animal

If you want a cat and can make it to Louisa County, help is needed to free up some space.

Fluffball, spayed female. We do want her adopted with her friend Sassy.

Posted by Louisa County Animal Shelter on Thursday, October 25, 2018

