Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 26

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - This Friday morning comes with two overnight breaking stories.
- A highway worker was struck on Powhite Parkway in a hit-and-run. Police are looking for a dark colored sedan.
- A woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Drewry Street in Richmond. Police have not released any information about a potential suspect.
RACC is investigating after it received information about a man “waterboarding” his dog at a Richmond dog park. A witness said the man responded to his dog chewing on something it shouldn’t have by grabbing its neck, throwing it to the ground and shoving a water hose down the dog’s throat.
After 10 bombs have been found sent to high-profile political figures, authorities are looking for whomever is responsible. The investigation is focused on a postal facility in Opa-locka, FL. More devices could still surface in the coming days.
As a migrant caravan makes its way north through Mexico, President Donald Trump has criticized the gathering and blamed it on Democrats. Now, federal troops are being sent to the border to help with security. Trump has vowed to not let the migrants cross the border.
The nor-easter we’ve been expected will arrive today. Here’s what that means.
Friday, Oct. 26 – National Pumpkin Day
Oreo is making all your holiday dreams come true. They’ve got Peppermint Bark Oreos and every child’s dream of ‘Most Stuf’ Oreos. Why it’s taken this long to get even more creme in an Oreo is a mystery.
If you want a cat and can make it to Louisa County, help is needed to free up some space.
