Upsets headline Thursday night football action

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two teams that entered the night occupying the top two spots in the Region 4B rankings fell in upset fashion, shaking up the race for the top seed.
Previously unbeaten Dinwiddie, ranked third in the latest NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 poll, fell to Hopewell in a defensive battle, 7-0. The Blue Devils bounced back after a heart-breaking double overtime loss to Thomas Dale last Friday. The defeat snaps the Generals' 32 game regular season winning streak, dating back to October 9, 2015.
Top seeded Monacan, ranked sixth in the latest Big 12 poll, saw a 17 point lead disappear in a 24-20 loss to Midlothian. The Chiefs fall to 7-2 and see their six game winning streak against the Trojans snapped.
Here are Thursday night’s score:
Hopewell 7, Dinwiddie 0
Midlothian 24, Monacan 20
Highland Springs 51, Patrick Henry 0
Matoaca 42, Prince George 6
L.C. Bird 33, George Wythe 14
Clover Hill 16, Huguenot 0
Appomattox 24, Colonial Heights 0
Thomas Dale 30, Granby 10
Louisa 48, Charlottesville 12
Powhatan 21, Albemarle 20
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.