‘There was no warning sign’ father says after woman admits to killing newborn son

CHANDLER, AZ (KNXV/CNN) - An Arizona man is mourning the death of his newborn.
The 19-year-old mother of his son reported him missing. The baby was found dead inside the mother’s apartment.
"This is the last thing that smells like him,” said Eric Canku, the child’s father clutching his son’s outfit. “This is one of the last things. I held him in his arms with and she took that away from me.”
Canku is left to wonder why his son Rainer experienced life for only four weeks.
"When I held him in my arms, I told him I was going to protect him and always take care of him. I couldn't do that."
The mother of Canku’s son is now accused of killing him.
Police said Jenna Folwell was not telling the truth when she reported someone took him from a park on Wednesday.
According to court documents, Folwell later admitted to putting her son in the bathtub.
He was found dead inside the apartment.
Court documents allege Folwell’s cellphone contained search history on ways to kill an infant.
“There was no warning sign,” Canku said. “I asked her many times if she was OK, but there was never anything that set off a trigger or alarm that made me worry about her.”
Folwell is jailed on a charge of first-degree murder.
At her initial appearance in court Thursday, the child's father spoke to the judge, asking for no bond or release -- and life in jail without parole.
The judge set Folwell's bond at $1 million cash.
