Road dedicated to VSP Special Agent Michael Walter

POWHATAN COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police dedicated a Powhatan County road Friday morning in memory of Special Agent Michael Walter, who was killed in the line of duty May 26, 2017.
State legislators, county officials, state police, family and friends gathered as the highway sign was unveiled to the public.
The sign will be placed along a portion of Route 13 between Route 1002 (Emmanuel Church Road) and Cumberland County.
“Special Agent Walter was much loved in this community for what he did and what he stood for,” said Powhatan Board Chairman Carson Tucker.
Walter was killed when he walked up to a car in the city of Richmond and was shot by the car’s passenger, Travis Ball. He died from his injuries the following day.
On Oct. 11, Ball was sentenced to 36 years in prison. Ball entered a plea deal in September to avoid the death penalty.
Walter’s wife, Jaime, released a statement days after the hearing writing in part, “The worst day of my and Austin, Mason and Addison’s life was 5/26/17 at 7:26 p.m. when my husband SA Michael T Walter was shot and killed by Travis Ball. The second was October 11, 2018 when the sentencing handed down was not about Mike ... it was about Travis Ball, his mother, and tearing down of my husband and his partner."
On Friday, Jaime spoke to those in attendance about this honor for her husband.
“The sign is amazing,” she said. “It’s a good tribute to Mike, my husband, and it means a lot. It means a whole lot to have the sign, under unfortunate circumstances, but an amazing sign, an amazing memory for an amazing man.”
“Mike lived a life that was full regardless of the length of it,” said 65th District Del. R. Lee Ware.
Also in attendance were three other woman who lost their husbands in the line of duty.
“These types of ceremonies help us fulfill our promise,” said Col. M. Wayne Huggins, executive director of the Virginia State Police Association. “That your sacrifices will never ever be forgotten, but rather will always be remembered.”
“They’re amazing women, strong women,” Jaime said. “We’ve been in contact since May 27th, and it’s been amazing. We talk weekly … and they definitely know what me and my family have been going through.”
Prior to joining VSP, Walter was a United State Marine Corps combat veteran of Operation Desert Storm.
Karina Bolster will have more on this dedication on 12News at 5 and 6 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.