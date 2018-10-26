Richmond World War II veteran authors first book at 91

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - There is a saying that you are never too old to start something new.
However, for Bill Selvey, it's not just a saying. It's a lifestyle. He earned his pilot's license at the young age of 80.
And now at 91, he has authored his first book, and he is not finished yet.
The Kensington Bed and Breakfast in Richmond’s Museum District holds a lot of stories within its nearly 100-year-old walls.
Its main storyteller? The home’s owner, 91-year-old Bill Selvey.
The father of two and grandfather of 11 has a lot of great stories to share, not only about his late wife, Bertie, but also about the some of the famous people who, at one time, have called this their ‘home away from home.’
"Well, Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, stayed here a month," said Selvey. "They were the nicest, courteous, kind, considerate people you'd ever want to meet."
He could write a book about the things he has seen and heard as a bed and breakfast operator, or he could even write about his previous life as the first administrator of the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter in Norfolk.
However, this World War II veteran recently chose to write about something else.
"I had the idea many, many years ago. Just a little idea about a book."
Today, that idea is a reality called ‘Parallel Reality.’
"People hiking and finding a Japanese airplane, and it looks like it was in 1942, during the war, you know?" said Selvey.
It is a story of adventure and mystery that finds two Richmond friends in what appears to be a World War II time warp.
It is a book of fiction. Although -
"There's a lot of that stuff is true," said Selvey. "I got in right at the end of the war, and I had finished my basic training when Japan surrendered. They dropped the atomic bombs, and I had just finished, and I was prime for going into the invasion of Japan."
According to several reviews, it is a page turner with lots of twists and turns.
"I would love to have it turned into a movie," said Selvey.
While many say his first book is a good read and could possibly do well on the big screen, for Selvey, it is simply the personal project of a man who, like his stately historic home, is still standing and he wants to keep adding new and exciting chapters to his own life story.
"The fear of going too far often keeps you from going as far as you can. So go for it. Who knows? You might make it," said Selvey.
Selvey is also a musician. He plays the ukulele and has written four songs - two of them copyrighted.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.