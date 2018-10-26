Proposed Richmond law would crack down on leaving dogs tethered & alone

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We've all seen dogs left tied to a tree in the yard, unattended, for long periods of time. A change proposed to an already existing ordinance in Richmond would crack down on people leaving dogs tethered and alone.
It’s already illegal within the city to leave a dog tethered for more than an hour in a 24-hour period. The change would make it illegal to tether your dog and then leave the property, for any period of time.
"We feel really strongly that dogs should not be left home, unattended, while they are tethered,” said Richmond Animal Care and Control director Christie Chipps-Peters.
Chipps-Peters says many of the 6,000 calls RACC responds to each year are for dogs left tied up in a potentially neglectful way.
Dogs have even hung themselves while being tethered and alone, attempting to jump over something with the rope still attached to their neck.
"They jump a fence and hang themselves,” said Chipps-Peters, recalling at least two deadly situations RACC responded to, of this nature.
The amendment would also make it illegal to tether your dog during any kind of bad weather conditions, including state of emergency situations, or extreme rain, hot or cold. The change would also toughen penalties for repeat offenders to the tethering law.
So, what if you grab a quick cup of coffee and decide to tether your dog to the pole right outside the cafe for a few minutes? Chipps-Peters says you probably won’t get a ticket, but never recommends leaving your dog unaccompanied.
"Another dog could be off leash and attack your dog, and you would never know because you’re inside,” she said.
Animal officials say they recognize that people from different areas who move into the city may be used to different laws.
"A lot of times people just don’t know. They don’t know that that’s not okay,” she said.
However, Chipps-Peters believes that in a city, making sure your dog is watched over, even while tethered, is safest- especially for your best friend.
The Richmond City Council would have to pass any changes before they take effect.
