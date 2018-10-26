Powhatan student taken to hospital after ingesting unknown substance

By Brian Tynes | October 26, 2018 at 8:52 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 8:52 AM

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - A Powhatan County High School student was transported to the hospital after ingesting an unknown substance.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer was prepared to administer Narcan to the student, but it was ultimately not needed.

The incident occurred Thursday morning around 9:40 a.m.

A preliminary investigation shows the student possibly ingested something containing THC.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

