Powhatan student taken to hospital after ingesting unknown substance

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - A Powhatan County High School student was transported to the hospital after ingesting an unknown substance.
The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer was prepared to administer Narcan to the student, but it was ultimately not needed.
The incident occurred Thursday morning around 9:40 a.m.
A preliminary investigation shows the student possibly ingested something containing THC.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
