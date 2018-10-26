Police investigating Wendy’s armed robbery

The armed robbery took place at a Chesterfield Wendy's. (Source: Raycom Media)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 25, 2018 at 11:03 PM EST - Updated October 25 at 11:05 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Wendy’s located at 13822 Village Place Drive, around 9:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say a man entered the restaurant, displayed a firearm and demanded an employee take him to the register.

The suspect took money from the business and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a thin black male wearing glasses, 6′1″ tall, 18 to 25 years old. He was wearing a blue hoodie, black gloves, grey pants and carried a silver firearm.

Anyone with any information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

