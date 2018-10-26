Police investigating Wendy’s armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Wendy’s located at 13822 Village Place Drive, around 9:30 p.m.
There were no reported injuries.
Police say a man entered the restaurant, displayed a firearm and demanded an employee take him to the register.
The suspect took money from the business and fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a thin black male wearing glasses, 6′1″ tall, 18 to 25 years old. He was wearing a blue hoodie, black gloves, grey pants and carried a silver firearm.
Anyone with any information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
