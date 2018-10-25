Phoenix man beats suspect accused of sexually assaulting his wife

Leobardo Salas was beat up and detained by the husband of the woman he has been accused of sexually assaulting. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office) (Cooper, Michael)
By Tucson News Now | October 25, 2018 at 1:08 PM EST - Updated October 26 at 8:04 AM

PHOENIX, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A sexual assault suspect in Phoenix said he was beat up and tied down by his alleged victim’s husband.

According to AZ Family, Leobardo Salas was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 23 after an incident at a home near 83rd Avenue and Indian School.

The Phoenix Police Department said Salas broke into the home and found the alleged victim bathing her son in a bathroom.

Salas allegedly grabbed the woman's arm and chest while trying to get her pants off.

That's when Felipe Reyes heard his wife scream.

“I open the door and I was surprised to see a man in here with my wife and my son,” Reyes told AZ Family.

Reyes said he punched Salas, threw him to the ground and used a belt to tie his hands together.

Leobardo Salas was beat up and detained by the husband of the Phoenix woman he was accused of sexually assaulting. (Source: Felipe Reyes)
The PPD showed up and arrested Salas on charges of sexual abuse, attempted sexual assault and second-degree burglary.

Salas, who is being held on a $100,000 cash bond, told authorities the voices in his head made him sexually assault the woman.

